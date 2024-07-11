Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 19,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 111,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.