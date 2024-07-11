Evolution Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

