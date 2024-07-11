Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Everbridge by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

