Ethereum (ETH) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $373.25 billion and approximately $14.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,104.96 or 0.05412327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00043851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,171 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

