Essex LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SharkNinja by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock traded up 1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting 73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.90. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 74.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.