Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,589,000 after buying an additional 112,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after buying an additional 1,856,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,989,000 after buying an additional 294,488 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.95. 809,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,782. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

