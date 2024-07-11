Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 96 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, reaching $400.85. 241,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,174. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

