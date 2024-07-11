Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 177,389 Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.54% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Research Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 5,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

