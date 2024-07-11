Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 112.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,237,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 5,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $307.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

