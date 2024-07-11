Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 184,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,908. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

