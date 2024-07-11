Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,898,705. The firm has a market cap of $442.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

