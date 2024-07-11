Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $134,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.87. 129,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.