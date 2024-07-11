Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. 261,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.