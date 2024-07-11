Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 322.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 802,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 612,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $9,059,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 640,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,166. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $126,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

