Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Phreesia worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,082.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $226,944. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

PHR traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 178,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.