Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 10,211 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.67% of Accuray worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accuray by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,095,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 157,975 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 250,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.45. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

