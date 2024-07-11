Ergo Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. Ergo has a market cap of $69.06 million and approximately $504,573.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,899.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.92 or 0.00609547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00118550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00036596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00274891 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067028 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,326,660 coins and its circulating supply is 76,327,668 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.