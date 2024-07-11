Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinterest, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.4 %

PINS stock opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

