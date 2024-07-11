Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 393672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares in the company, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

