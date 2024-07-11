Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 351,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,376. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Envestnet by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Envestnet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

