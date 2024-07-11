enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives $34.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on enGene in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $6,264,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter valued at $10,441,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at $17,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,777,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

