Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $291,683.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $141,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.