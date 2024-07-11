Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

