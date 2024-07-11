Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.74

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 396540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.