Embree Financial Group Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.33. 5,509,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,986. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

