Embree Financial Group Takes $1.57 Million Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,402. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.