Embree Financial Group Sells 279 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.3% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 97.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in CME Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.58. 1,907,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,435. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.11 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

