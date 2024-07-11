Embree Financial Group Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VUG traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $391.99. The stock had a trading volume of 836,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,742. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

