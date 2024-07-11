Embree Financial Group Sells 18,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,332,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,097,531. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.