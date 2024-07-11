Embree Financial Group Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.92. 568,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,151. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

