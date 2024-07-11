Embree Financial Group Invests $323,000 in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,556,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,121. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CART traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

