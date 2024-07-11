Embree Financial Group Invests $302,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after buying an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.83. 2,094,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,670. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

