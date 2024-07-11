Embree Financial Group Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $7,024,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 1,512,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

