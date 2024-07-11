Embree Financial Group Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Embree Financial Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 604,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

