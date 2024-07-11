Embree Financial Group Has $588,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Embree Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,635,000 after purchasing an additional 129,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.22. 318,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

