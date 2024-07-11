Embree Financial Group Has $246,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 2,954,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

