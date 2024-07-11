Embree Financial Group Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,164,000 after buying an additional 423,863 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 46.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,909,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

