Embree Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 1,467,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

