Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $925.68 and last traded at $924.78. 645,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,929,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $914.57.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

