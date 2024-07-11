Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $939.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $838.34 and its 200 day moving average is $757.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $945.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

