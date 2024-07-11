Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.95

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 59820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $44,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 979,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,538,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 434,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.