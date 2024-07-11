Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $909,627.42 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,076,655 coins and its circulating supply is 17,976,076,755 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.