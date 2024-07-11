E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 993,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

About E2open Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after buying an additional 14,503,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $14,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,879,000 after buying an additional 641,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.