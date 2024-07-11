E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. 993,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
