Dymension Self Reported Market Cap Hits $251.74 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Dymension has a total market cap of $251.74 million and $21.61 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,994,538 coins and its circulating supply is 190,111,154 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,917,692 with 190,009,978 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.39681482 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $32,893,908.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

