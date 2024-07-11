Dymension Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Dymension has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002353 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a total market cap of $260.19 million and $23.91 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,958,646 coins and its circulating supply is 190,067,675 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,917,692 with 190,009,978 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.39681482 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $32,893,908.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

