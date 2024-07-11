DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,643,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after buying an additional 116,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $133,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 250,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,569. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

