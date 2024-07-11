Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.30. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 215,670 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 189,815 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

