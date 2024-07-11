Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Crown Castle comprises 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 97.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Crown Castle by 73.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,557 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 46.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.53.

CCI traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,099. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

