Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 9,220,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,445. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.