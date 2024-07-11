Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 11.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 87,110,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 26,673,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
