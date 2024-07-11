Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 11.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 87,110,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 26,673,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Featured Articles

